Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 2984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

