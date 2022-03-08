BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of BCML opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

