Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 6.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $449.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,802. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.83 and its 200-day moving average is $578.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

