Baxter Bros Inc. Has $545,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. 52,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,068. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

