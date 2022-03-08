Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.29. 607,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $244.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.