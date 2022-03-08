Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE ETN traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. 56,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

