Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 335 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.65 on Tuesday, reaching $206.74. 59,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,645. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $200.64 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

