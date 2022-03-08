Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in AbbVie by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.