Barry Zwarenstein Sells 6,610 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. 1,182,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,191. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,296,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

