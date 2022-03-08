Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.02) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792.86 ($10.39).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 699.40 ($9.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 741.12. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52).

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.