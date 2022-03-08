Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.