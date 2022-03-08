Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.25

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 781947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

