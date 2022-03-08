Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.43.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 969,798 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 351,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,006. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

