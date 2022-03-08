Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $29,566,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Matterport Inc has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush reduced their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

