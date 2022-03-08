Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

