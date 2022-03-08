Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $791,000 in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $39,088,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $23,962,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $24,112,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

