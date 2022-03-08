Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Parsons by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

