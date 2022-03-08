Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,397 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

NYSE RAMP opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

