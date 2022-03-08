Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,924 Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Stryve Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SNAX opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

