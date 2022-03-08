Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 134,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 250,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

