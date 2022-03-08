Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 325 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

