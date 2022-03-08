Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.95. 38,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

