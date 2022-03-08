Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 220 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. 314,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

