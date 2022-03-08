Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Given New $155.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $134.13 on Tuesday. Balchem has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,699,000 after purchasing an additional 93,909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Balchem by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $13,908,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

