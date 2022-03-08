Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

AZYO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 189.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

