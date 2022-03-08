Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $58.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $1,244,786 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

