AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.50 ($32.07) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

AXAHY stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

