Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.63

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 148856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 460 ($6.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

