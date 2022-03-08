Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $23,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

