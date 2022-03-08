Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $23,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
