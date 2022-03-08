Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

