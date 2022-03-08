Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,337. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 263,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.