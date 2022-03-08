Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 23,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 8,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.