Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday.

AVTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,805. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,707,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,403 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

