Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $198.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $153.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $857.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,722,148. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.