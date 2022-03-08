Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

