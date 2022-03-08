Autus Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89.

