Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.74 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

