Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.02 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

