AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 95,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

T stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,775,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,961. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

