AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 95,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
T stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,775,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,961. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
