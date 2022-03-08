Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.07

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 6884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($39.13) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

