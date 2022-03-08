Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

