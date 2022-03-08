Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,866 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Athenex worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Athenex Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.