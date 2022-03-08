Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

