Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
