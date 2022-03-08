Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

APNHY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

