ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €770.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €720.00 ($782.61) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €756.38 ($822.16).

