ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 105,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

