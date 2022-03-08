Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Director Acquires $139,500.00 in Stock

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) Director David Bruce Milne bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Bruce Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, David Bruce Milne purchased 150,000 shares of Asensus Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 758.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,365,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

