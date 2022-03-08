Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.90

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 192581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

