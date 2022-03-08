Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

ARESF opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

