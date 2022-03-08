Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

AIP stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

